Wolf, Biden meet to promote ‘Buy American’ program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf joined President Joe Biden at Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Macungie, Lehigh County to highlight the president’s plan to ‘Buy American’ and support jobs for American workers.

“The president’s plan, which reflects my priorities to build and strengthen our economy with a diverse workforce, will support manufacturers of all sizes, including small and historically disadvantaged businesses; repair and strengthen domestic supply chains, and close loopholes to ensure that more products bought with taxpayer dollars are truly American made,” Wold said in a press release.

This meeting comes after President Biden announced his plan to increase the amount of US-made products that the federal government buys and support the domestic production of products.

“My administration has made it a priority to attract and retain manufacturers here in Pennsylvania, and our president recognizes the important value of investing in and supporting American manufacturers and workers,” he continued.