Wild video: K-9 leaps through suspect’s car window

FONTANA, Calif. (CNN/WFLA) — A police dog in California took down a suspect with an incredible jump through the man’s car window.

Julioi Vasquez, 31, was wanted for stalking and trying to run over his estranged wife. Police located him and he led them on a chase.

Officers deployed spike strips and used a pit maneuver to try and stop him during the chase.

After the chase ended, the K-9 was sent after Vasquez because police said he was being uncooperative.

The K-9 went through the driver’s side window after the police officer shot rubber pellets to break it open.

Vasquez was treated for minor injuries after the dog bites.

Vasquez is being charged with felony stalking and felony evading.

LATEST STORIES: