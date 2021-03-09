When is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time is almost here. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, you will need to set your clocks one hour ahead.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A 2019 poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time.

History of Daylight Saving Time

1914-1918 – Britain begins using Daylight Saving Time during World War I.

March 19, 1918 – The Standard Time Act established time zones and daylight saving. Daylight saving is repealed in 1919 but continued to be used in certain areas of the United States.

1945-1966 – There’s no federal law for Daylight Saving Time.

1966 – The Uniform Time Act of 1966 established the system of a uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the United States. The dates become the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October. States can, and do exempt themselves.

1974-1975 – Congress extends Daylight Saving Time in order to save energy during the energy crisis.

1986-2006 – Daylight Saving Time begins on the first Sunday in April and ends on the last Sunday in October.

August 8, 2005 – U.S. President George W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Part of the act will extend Daylight Saving Time beginning in 2007 from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, which we still recognize in 2021.