What’s the best time to travel for Thanksgiving? One report sheds some light

(WTAJ) — With AAA projecting more than 53 million travelers this Thanksgiving, things can get a little crowded — here are the best and worst times to travel each day, according to a new survey.

INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” says Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst, INRIX. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel Day Worst Time Best Time Wednesday 12 – 8 p.m. After 9 p.m. Thursday 12 – 3 p.m. Before 11 a.m. Friday 1 – 4 p.m. Before 11 a.m. Saturday 2 – 7 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Sunday 1 – 7 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Source: INRIX

Overall, The influx of travel is expected to be up 13% from 2020, nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to the not-for-profit organization. While air travel is predicted to increase by 80% over last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of transportation despite rising gasoline prices.

A map of COVID-19 travel restrictions and resources for closures, recommendations and requirements can be found on TripTik.AAA.com.