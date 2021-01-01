What you need to know about your taxes in 2021

(WTAJ) — With 2020 over, it’s a good time to start planning your finances for the new year. Experts say there are some steps to take now to make sure you don’t get a big tax bill later on.

When it comes to stimulus checks, experts remind you they are not taxable and you will not have to pay taxes on them. However, unemployment benefits are taxed. If you received money through those, you will need to plan for how that will impact your tax bill, especially if you opted to not withhold.

And if you plan to take a home office tax deduction due to working from home, you’ll want to make sure you qualify.

Only if you are self-employed or have a home business are you allowed to deduct a home office. If you’re just working at home for the convenience of your employer like I do many days. That is not a home office deduction, but many taxpayers think it is. Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s Chief Tax Information Officer



Experts also say Americans who worked remotely outside their usual city or state may face a different tax rate.