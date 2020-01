On Friday, President Trump delivered his first public remarks since the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

The president addressed the media at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The airstrike was carried out last night in Baghdad, Iraq.

President Trump said Soleimani was killed after he was found “plotting imminent and sinister attacks” against American diplomats and military personnel.

Iran has vowed revenge for the attack.