DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) said it had arrested an arson suspect on Tuesday, August 23, after footage was released that showed a man starting a fire inside a gas station convenience store on Tuesday morning.

Security-camera footage from inside the store shows a man entering, pouring out a bucket filled with an unknown flammable substance and igniting it before fleeing the scene.

The footage was posted online at 2.19 pm by Project Green Light Detroit, a crime-reduction initiative that links the police department to real-time cameras inside over 400 local businesses. Just 20 minutes later, the DPD said a suspect had been taken into custody.

“Great work by our arson investigators who tracked down the suspect, leading to an arrest in this case,” DPD wrote.

Investigators haven’t released the name of the suspect

Credit: Project Green Light Detroit via Storyful