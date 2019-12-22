MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — A memorial service was held Saturday for fallen Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson.
Sunday he will be laid to rest at the Alabama National Cemetery.
LIVE STREAM
Watson is the 23-year-old Enterprise man killed in the Pensacola Naval Base shooting. He is one of three people who were killed that tragic day. Eight more people were injured during the shooting.
- WATCH LIVE: Burial service for Joshua Kaleb Watson
