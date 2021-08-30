WATCH: Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc in Louisiana

This video is from Gulfport, Mississippi, Sunday morning as Hurricane Ida was approaching land. The category 4 storm first made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida is showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane Sunday.

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared an emergency for all of Louisiana and says everyone in the danger area should be in a safe place to ride out the storm by Saturday night. Edwards noted that Sunday is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. He assured residents that Louisiana is not the same state it was many years ago.

Here is a look at some of the damage from Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. An awning was ripped off a building in the French Quarter Sunday.

EYE OF IDA: NOAA Hurricane Hunters flew into the eye of Ida Sunday morning before the category 4 hurricane made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Here is a look at the wind and rain from Hurricane Ida that was hitting the French Quarter area of New Orleans, Louisiana, midday Sunday.

Water rushed into a beach house in Grand Isle, LA as Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast as a category 4 storm Sunday. Video from home security cameras showed waves of water hitting the home. The daughter of the homeowners said the cameras eventually stopped working.