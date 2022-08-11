(Storyful) — Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings emerged from their nest in Folly Beach, South Carolina, on Sunday, Aug. 7, according to Folly Beach Turtle Watch.

The loggerhead turtle is considered endangered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The city of Folly Beach said that the sea turtle nesting season is from May 1 to Oct. 21.

The city urged visitors “lights out on the beach!” as the turtles can be disoriented by artificial light.

Video posted by Folly Beach Turtle Watch, who said they took the footage on Folly Beach on Sunday morning, shows turtle hatchlings heading toward the ocean.

The organization said the nest hatched after 50 days of incubation.

