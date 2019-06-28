Watch as the Macy barge is loaded with fireworks for NYC 4th of July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly a dozen Air Force F-22 stealth fighters have deployed to the Persian Gulf state of Qatar, part of a force buildup requested by U.S. Central Command in May in response to what it called heightened Iranian threats against American forces in the region.

The Air Force arm of U.S. Central Command on Friday said the F-22 Raptors arrived this week at the Al-Udeid air base to "defend American forces and interests." It posted to its website photos of several F-22s arriving there on Thursday and said this is the first time F-22s have deployed to al-Udeid, which is a hub for U.S. air operations in the Middle East.