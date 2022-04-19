(WTAJ) — Walmart customers will have an opportunity to receive free health screenings and vaccines at stores across the country on April 23.

Free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings will be available. Customers can also receive free vaccines for COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and the flu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re proud to help our communities live better and healthier by providing free health screenings during Walmart Wellness Day – we know healthcare is local, and we take a community by community approach to providing needed health care services,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy

You can find out if your Walmart is participating by heading to Walmart’s website.