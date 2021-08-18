Walmart cookie cakes being recalled for allergy concerns

(WTAJ) — Walmart is having their Marketside cookie cake being recalled from stores in 23 states, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

Jimmy’s Cookies LLC, which manufactures the Marketside chocolate candy cookie cake, says the recall is because the cookie cakes may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The cake, made with M&M’s was sold in Walmart stores in their bakeries. The impacted states are AL, AR, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, OH, OK, PA, TN, TX, VA, WI, WV.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake is packed in a 12” x 12” container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label. LOT# 1133 can be found printed in black ink on the top of the package. The UPC code is 0074736651210.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake from Walmart are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.