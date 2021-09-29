Vote for the fattest bear in the 2021 Fat Bear Week

(WTAJ) — Missing the excitement of March Madness brackets? Now you can gear up for the most exciting showdown of the year: Fat Bear Week.

Internet users gather from all over to pick the fattest bear of the year from Katmai National Park and hope their pick makes it to the top.

The 2021 bracket for Fat Bear Week

You can vote online from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, and select which one you think is the fattest. The bear with the most votes will advance in the bracket until it comes down to victor. You can vote between 12 and 9 p.m. EST each day.

Photo Credit: Katmai National Park and Preserve

So who should you vote for? Explore.org said that in short, Fat Bear Week is a subjective competition. You can consider their annual growth, age, etc. Or you can just pick which one you think is the fattest. Your choice. May the fattest bear win.