Virtual restaurants are coming thanks to Tik Tok

WTAJ – Tik Tok might finally have found the trend you’d get behind, that is if you like food.

Tik Tok is teaming up with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch a delivery-only service. Similar delivery-only services currently exist, such as Mr. Beast Burger, which has been a breakout hit since its launch in fall 2020.

Ghost kitchens, which are how Virtual Dining Concepts works, are kitchens optimized specifically for food delivery. The kitchen might not have a storefront, but they are still able to prepare your food, all of which can only be received using a delivery service such as Doordash.

Tik Tok plans on launching about 300 restaurants on launch in March 2022 and hopes to have over 1,000 by the end of 2022.

Some of the menu items will include viral food dishes, such as baked feta pasta, smash burgers, and corn ribs.