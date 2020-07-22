Video captures mass shooting that injured 15 after funeral on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Video captured a mass shooting that injured 15 people after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said someone inside a stolen black Malibu, driving near the Rhodes Funeral Home at 1018 W. 79th Street, opened fired at the attendees of a funeral. Police said the attendees then exchanged gunfire. The Malibu later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions.

A person of interest is being questioned, but no arrests had been made. Police said they found about 60 shell casings at the scene.

Video of the shooting has been shared with WGN News, and captures the moment the incident happened. Multiple people, including children, can be seen running for cover as several shots are fired.

Fifteen people suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies. Ten of those victims are female. Their conditions range from serious to good.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman is listed in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital; a 37-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 24-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 26-year-old woman is listed in serious condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 31-year-old man is listed in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 32-year-old man is listed in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 27-year-old woman is listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 30-year-old woman is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 43-year-old woman is listed in serious conditions at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 38-year-old man is listed in serious condition at The University of Chicago Medical Center; a 22-year-old man is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center; a 65-year-old woman is in good condition and was treated on the scene; a 49-year-old woman is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital; a 24-year-old woman is listed in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital; a 31-year-old man is listed in good condition at Advocate Christ Hospital.

Those associated with the funeral are upset, saying they tried to warn police of threats made to shoot-up the event.

Police say they had two cars sitting outside the funeral, and a tactical team nearby.

Detectives say the funeral was for a man who was killed in a gang-related shooting on July 14 in Englewood.

“Someone gets shot which prompts someone else to pick up a gun. This same cycle repeats itself over and over and over again. This cycle is fueled by street gangs, guns and drugs,” CPD Supt. David Brown said during a press conference Wednesday.

The shooting happened just as President Donald Trump said he plans to deploy 150 federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime.

Anyone with information on this mass shooting is urged to call Area South Detectives at (312) 745-2325.

Father Michael Pfleger and St. Sabina Church is offering a $15,000 reward, $1,000 for each victim, for information leading to the arrests of the shooters involved in this attack.