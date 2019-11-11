Veteran’s painted by a former president

Washington, DC (CNN) — After former president George W. Bush left the white house, he picked up a hobby; painting portraits of military veterans.

That artwork is now on display at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

The space consists of 66 oil paintings.

The former presidents says it’s his way of honoring the sacrifice and courage of America’s military veterans.

Each portrait is hung with a spotlight on it, and a story narrated by George W. Bush.

The exhibit is free and open to the public until November 15.