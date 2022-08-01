ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A veteran police officer shot to death in Rochester, New York as he sat in a parked vehicle was remembered Monday as a devoted husband, father, and officer.

The funeral for Anthony Mazurkiewicz drew officers and elected officials from around the region. Mazurkiewicz was a 29-year member of the department. He was in an unmarked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng late on July 21 when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind in what police describe as an ambush.

Seng and a 15-year-old girl in a nearby house were wounded.