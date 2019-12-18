Verizon wireless experiences nationwide outage, issues

(WTAJ) — According to downdetector.com, Verizon customers are reporting outages and issues with making calls, sending texts, and browsing the internet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Verizon says they fixed an issue with making outgoing calls and everything should be fine as of 6:30 a.m. but customers are still reporting issues on Down Detector and on Twitter with the hashtags #verizon and #verizonoutage.

“Overnight some wireless customers experienced a dialing error when placing calls from their wireless phone to a long-distance landline number,” Chris McCann, a Verizon spokesman, said in a statement. “This issue was resolved at 6:30 a.m. ET. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to the New York Times, it’s not clear what is causing the outage and issues with Verizon service, but “Verizon Wireless has been made aware of the problem, and they said they were working on it,” the department wrote on Facebook.

