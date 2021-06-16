Incoming UVM student raising money for tuition by cleaning up his hometown

An incoming student at the University of Vermont is raising money for tuition by helping the environment.

Matt Coulter, a Pennsylvania native, created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $20,000. For every donation he receives, he has pledged to fill two trash bags with litter picked up around his community, about 30 minutes outside of Philadelphia.

Since March, he estimates he has filled 250 trash bags, raising more than $10,000 so far.

“I just felt like I needed to earn it somehow,” he said.

Not quick to accept a handout, Coulter decided he could best help himself by helping others.

“The most common things I find are soda cans and bottles. What I found was kind of scary in a way was how much of the smaller pieces there are. The problem is that it breaks down and gets into the soil,” he said. “It’s hard to go through and pick out all the little tiny pieces of wrappers and stuff like that.”

And his work with the environment will continue this fall. Coulter is enrolled in the environmental studies program at UVM.

“In the grand scheme of things, what I’m doing might not have a huge impact overall,” he said. “If everyone does their little part, then it will add up over time.”