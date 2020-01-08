US News and World Report lists Best jobs for 2020

(WTAJ/CNN) — US News and World Report has compiled its list of the best jobs for 2020.

Taking top honors is a software developer.

This year marks a triple crown for the role, which has led the pack for three years in a row.

But before you send your kids to code camp, consider this, the rest of the top five is filled out by jobs in healthcare.

Dentist, physician assistant, orthodontist, and nurse practitioner are the next best jobs.

The best-paying job won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has received an itemized bill for surgery.

It’s anesthesiologist followed by surgeon and you guessed it even more jobs in health care.