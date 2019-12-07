Up to 7,000 more troops might go to the Middle East

(WTAJ/CNN) — Thousands more American Troops could be deployed to the Middle East to deter Iran.

That includes ground, air, and sea-based forces.

Recent Iranian actions leading up to this move include Iran’s recent transfer of short-range missiles into Iraq.

The Iranian missiles might pose a threat to u-s soldiers and could be used to threaten Saudi Arabia.

US Military Officials say the most realistic options include potentially sending four-to-seven thousand additional troops to the region.

Pentagon Officials are still discussing what they need to accomplish and how military capabilities will be needed and how long it might take.

Once that decision is made, they’ll finalize how many troops will be deployed.