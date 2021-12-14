Uber Eats goes out of this world, literally

The sky is no longer the limit as Uber Eats made its farthest delivery ever on Saturday, Dec. 11, to astronauts at the international space station.

Uber Eats partnered with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, as he hand-delivered canned Japanese dishes to the astronauts. The food arrived at 9:40 a.m. EST after traveling 248 miles, which took Mazezawa eight hours and 34 minutes.

While the rest of us are here on earth, Uber Eats wanted to celebrate their achievement with a limited promo that runs from Dec. 13-19. The first 24,800 that use the promo code SPACEFOOD will receive $10 off $20+ orders.