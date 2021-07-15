US government launches first-ever, one-stop ransomware website

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — The United States government announced a new resource and initiative to protect American businesses and communities from ransomware attacks called, StopRansomware.gov.

The website launched by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), will combat the threat of ransomware. StopRansomware.gov is a one-stop hub for ransomware resources for individuals, businesses and other organizations.

“Cybercriminals have targeted critical infrastructure, small businesses, hospitals, police departments, schools, and more. These attacks directly impact Americans’ daily lives and the security of our Nation. I urge every organization across our country to use this new resource to learn how to protect themselves from ransomware and reduce their cybersecurity risk,” Secretary Mayorkas said, in a press release.

This website is the first central hub consolidating ransomware resources from all federal government agencies. Prior to today, individuals and organizations had to visit a variety of websites to find guidance, latest alerts, updates and resources, increasing the likelihood of missing important information.

And, it includes resources and content from DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the U.S. Secret Service, the Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the Departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services.

“Through our Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force, the Department is working to bring all our tools to bear against these threats. But we cannot do it alone. It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat, prioritize efforts to harden their systems, and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly,” Attorney General Garland said.