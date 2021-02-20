U.S. deports Nazi concentration camp guard

(WTAJ) — A man accused of serving as an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp in the 1940s has been removed from the United States, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, was living in Tennessee with German citizenship. According to the DOJ, Berger served as an armed guard of concentration camp prisoners in 1945 in the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system. He has been sent back to Germany.

FRIEDRICH KARL BERGER – 1959. CREDIT: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

“Berger’s removal demonstrates the Department of Justice’s and its law enforcement partners’ commitment to ensuring that the United States is not a safe haven for those who have participated in Nazi crimes against humanity and other human rights abuses,” Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said. “In this year in which we mark the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg convictions, this case shows that the passage even of many decades will not deter the Department from pursuing justice on behalf of the victims of Nazi crimes.”

The Board of Immigration Appeals upheld a Tennessee judge’s decision from February of 2020 that Berger was removable under the 1978 Holtzman Amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act, citing that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

Berger served at a camp near Meppen, Germany. According to the DOJ, the prisoners included “Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Dutch, Latvians, French, Italians, and political opponents” of the Nazis. The DOJ said the largest groups of prisoners were Russian, Dutch and Polish civilians.

In the February 2020 trial, Berger admitted that he guarded prisoners to prevent them from escaping during their dawn-to-dusk workday, on their way to worksites and when they headed back to the SS-run subcamp in the evening.

The court also found that Berger helped guard prisoners during the forcible evacuation to the main Neuengamme camp. This two-week trip killed 70 prisoners, according to the DOJ.