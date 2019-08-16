Tyson recalls 40,000 pounds of WEAVER frozen chicken patties

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling roughly 40,000 pounds of it’s Weaver brand frozen chicken patty that may be contaminated with “extraneous” materials, as announced by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services on August 15, 2019.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were made on January 31, 2019, with the following labels:

26oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver chicken breast patties chicken breast patties with rib meat” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020″(January 31, 2020)

The products subject to recall have the number/code “P-13456” printed on the back of the bag. The items were shipped to locations nationwide.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service warned that some product may be in consumer’s freezers and urges them to throw them away or return them to where they purchased them.