Two major retailers donate supplies, $2M in wake of tornadoes

(WTAJ) — Two major retailers – Walmart and Lowe’s – are donating to overall relief and recovery efforts following the devastating tornados that swept through the South and Midwest.

Walmart tweeted Monday that the company is working with community leaders to provide water, hot meals and supplies to those in need. Together with the Walmart Foundation, they’re donating $1 million.

Additionally, Lowe’s released a statement that they will donate $1 million as well to assist disaster relief partners, including American Red Cross and Lowe’s nonprofit Pro Customers. Their goal is to help these organizations and others to provide emergency shelter, critical relief supplies, food, blood center operations and comfort to those affected by the deadly tornadoes.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation this has caused for so many families and communities this close to the holidays,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO, said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their homes and loved ones, including members of the Lowe’s family.”

As of Dec. 14, at least 74 people are known to be killed by the tornado outbreak in Kentucky, and at least 14 are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. However, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said it could take days to tally a final death toll.

President Joe Biden is calling this one of the worst tornado disasters in the country with Kentucky hit the hardest out of the five states.

