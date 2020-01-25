Two dead, 19 injured in Houston plant explosion

(CBS) — At least two people have now died in a massive explosion at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Industrial Site in Northwest Houston, Texas.

The blast was felt and heard across the entire city and caused “Significant Damage” to nearby homes and businesses.

The Houston Police Chief said there is no evidence of terrorism in this explosion at this time.

Crews are continuing clean up efforts and searching the area.

In addition to the two deaths, at least 19 injuries were also reported. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.