Food safety alert issued for over 200,000 pounds of ground turkey

(WTAJ) — The CDC has issued a food safety alert for over 200,000 pounds of ground turkey due to a salmonella outbreak.

The turkey products were produced by Plainville Brands LLC, located in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said they did not issue a recall because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase. However, the FSIS said they are concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

The raw ground turkey products were produced on December 18, 2020 through December 29, 2020. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

These products should be thrown way or returned to the place of purchase, according to the FSI.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. This can begin within six hours to six days after infection, according to the CDC.