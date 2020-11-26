Trump & Biden spend Thanksgiving at home with family

President Donald Trump (left) and President-elect Joe Biden (right). (Photos courtesy of Getty Image)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — President Trump and President-Elect Biden are both spending Thanksgiving at home with family.

President Trump golfed Thanksgiving morning before a video call to soldiers this evening.

While former national security advisor Michael Flynn tweeted his thanks for Wednesday’s presidential pardon.

Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russians during the last presidential transition. He pleaded guilty but then tried to rescind the deal. The president insists that Flynn was the victim of a political prosecution.

President Trump sent a “Happy Thanksgiving” tweet Thursday morning and it included a link to a news story showing the Supreme Court issued a decision Wednesday night blocking COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship.

In a five to four ruling – the Supreme Court said New York’s coronavirus restrictions “effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the first amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty.”

President-Elect Joe Biden released a Thanksgiving message on social media Thursday morning urging Americans not to gather in large groups.

Mr. Biden spent Thanksgiving at his beach house in Delaware.