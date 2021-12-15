Truck overturns, liquor load scattered due to 50+ mph winds in Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 911 officials in Missouri were alerted to reports of a crash that destroyed a shipment of alcohol and sent one to the hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol PIO, Tpr. Sam Carpenter, said the box truck driver was ejected from the rollover crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.

The load weight is unknown, but it was compromised of various brands of alcohol. The box of the truck was completely destroyed.

“We are serious about using caution in this wind. The truck below was affected by the wind and ultimately rolled over. The driver did not have his seatbelt on and was ejected. Please slow down, buckle up, and focus on the full time job of driving.” TPR. SAM CARPENTER, MSHP TROOP D PIO

The truck was traveling north on BB and crashed on the west side of the roadway.

The driver was talking when transported by air ambulance to Springfield, Missouri, hospital with serious injuries.

Carpenters said with wind gusts over 50 mph, high-profile vehicles will have a challenge driving. Watch out for box trucks, tractor-trailers, wide-loads, etc. when traveling during high winds. He also said to give yourself plenty of room between vehicles.