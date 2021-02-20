Treat your feet: Girl Scouts bring cookie themed shoes with help from K-Swiss

(WTAJ) — It seems like everyone is getting their own show or clothing line lately, even the girl scouts have treats… for your feet.

K-Swiss is launching a line of girl scout themed cookie shoes in three styles!

The thin mint edition comes in a light green suede — the Samoa shoes come in burnt-orange with bright purple laces — and the classic trefoils version arrives in beige.

These cookie kicks can be picked up starting March 4. You can find them online by clicking here to go to the K-Swiss website.