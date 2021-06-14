Travel boom has Transportation Security Administration short-staffed

(WTAJ) — As Americans are emerging from lockdown and hitting the skies in record numbers, the Transportation Emergency Administration (TSA) needs more workers.

The TSA improves public safety when traveling through major transportation areas, such as airports. Currently, it said it doesn’t have enough workers to handle the long-awaited travel boom.

Some airlines have asked workers to volunteer hours to help handle the travel surge.

They’re hoping to hire 3,000 more workers by the end of summer.

The TSA was established in 2001 in response to terrorism. They’re responsible for handling traveler screening for all of passengers.