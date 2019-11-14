Transgender woman sues Dunkin’ Donuts for harassment, discrimination

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CNN) — A transgender ex-cashier is suing Dunkin’ Donuts for harassment and discrimination in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Friday under the name of Jane Doe to protect the victim’s identity.

The plaintiff is described as an HIV-positive woman of color.

She worked at a Dunkin’ Donuts where she says she was called names and endured racial slurs.

The defendant also says the shift leader referred to her as “dude.”

Jane Doe was reportedly terminated for violating the company’s time-off policy.

The lawsuit against Dunkin’ Donuts outlines eighteen separate counts, including a hostile work environment and a failure to accommodate her HIV status.

Dunkin’ Donuts corporate says it takes pride in its diverse workforce and strives to be inclusive. The Bethlehem location where Jane Doe was fired was owned by a franchisee.

The owners of that franchise, Triangle Donuts have not responded to calls for comment.

The attorney for the defendants has also not returned phone calls about the case.