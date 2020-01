(WTAJ) — Toyota is recalling nearly 700 thousand vehicles made in 2018 and 2019.

According to the automaker, the fuel pumps on these cars could stop working, leaving you stalled on the highway.

Toyota is working on a fix and will tell affected owners by mid-March.

Toyota also says there is a tool that will tell you if your car is affected. You can find it on the Toyota website by clicking here.