Tourists in Space

(WTAJ/CNN) — Amazon’s billionaire founder is inching closer to making space travel available to the masses.

The founder’s company blue origin says it launched another test flight of its tourism rocket.

The autonomous rocket called “New Shepard” took off in Texas Wednesday.

According to Blue Origin, it crossed the boundary that is widely considered the edge of space.

Wednesday’s launch is the company’s 12th test flight so far.

Blue Origin says it could be one of the last before it is ready to start flying customers.