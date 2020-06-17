Tips for saving on a big essential bill; your cell phone

What once was just a cellphone is now a lifeline to the outside world. Between social distancing and remote working, you may be calling, face-timing, and texting a lot more these days.

And while it seems like all that activity could cost more, it doesn’t need to.

“we’ve seen a really sharp decrease in the amount of mobile data people are using,” said Andrew Moore-Crispin

Andrew Moore-Crispin works for ting, a mobile communications provider. He says that home is not just where the heart is. It’s also where the wi-fi is so customers should connect.

Then, think twice about that unlimited data plan.

Personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer says by enrolling in autopay customers can typically save $5 to $10 per month.

“It’s one less thing you have to worry about it,” Palmer said.

Palmer says consider a family plan, even if you’re not related. The more phones on a plan, the cheaper each line. But if you want to switch providers–wait. Breaking a contract could cost you.

Instead, ask your current carrier about available deals.

Many companies are also offering assistance to customers directly affected by COVID-19.