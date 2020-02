(CNN) — Thousands of baby carriers are being recalled because of a safety problem.

Among the affected items are the Infantino Go Forward Four-in-One Evolved Ergonomic Carrier, the Flip Front to Back, and the Up-Close Newborn Infant Carrier.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission found that the buckles could break, putting babies at risk of falling.

The items were sold at stores across the country between November 15 and December 20, 2019.