The stimulus package, explained

(WTAJ) — With President Trump signing the two-trillion dollar Coronavirus Relief Package Friday, many Americans are curious about when they will receive a check, if at all.

Most Americans will be eligible to receive a check but the amount will be different.

Single Americans making less than 75,000 dollars a year will receive a 1,200 dollar check, while married Americans making less than 150,000 dollars will receive 2,400 dollars. Americans single and married making 75 to 150,000 dollars a year will receive a check with deductions.

Children ages 16 and under will also receive 500 dollar checks.

The federal government are expecting the checks to take anywhere from three to six weeks to produce. Most will be cashed in Direct Deposit, however some Americans will also recieve the checks in the mail.

Americans do not need to sign up to receive the money and it will not be taxed. Retirees, Veterans and unemployed Americans will also receive a check.

The amount of money you are eligible to receive is based on your 2019 tax returns, but since the deadline has been extended the government will use 2018 returns for those who have yet to file.