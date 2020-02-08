The Democratic Debate

(CBS) — Newly-cemented Democratic Presidential Front-Runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are going into tonight’s New Hampshire debate in a near dead-heat.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are primary candidates looking to gain more ground.

Seven Democratic Presidential Candidates will take the stage at Saint Anselm College, coming off of a chaotic finish in the Iowa caucuses.

The latest numbers show former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a slight delegate-lead over Senator Bernie Sanders, though Sanders leads the popular vote.

“Well, that is fantastic news to hear that we won. Senator sanders clearly had a great night too, and I congratulate him and his supporters,” said Pete Buttigieg (D): Presidential Candidate

Sanders is also claiming victory, and at a political breakfast event, he took the gloves off.

“The hill – Pete Buttigieg tops billionaire donor list. Fortune – Pete Buttigieg takes the lead as a big business candidate. I like Pete Buttigieg, nice guy. But we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political life,” said Bernie Sanders: (I-VT) Democratic Presidential Candidate.

The latest primary polls of likely New Hampshire voters both show sanders in the lead with varying numbers.

The other top candidates have similar numbers in each poll.

“Everybody’s a threat. I view everybody as a threat,” said President Donald Trump.

President Trump also weighed in on the Democratic field ahead of the debate.

He’ll hold a campaign rally here in Manchester on Monday.