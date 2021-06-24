The Big Cheese Search: You could get paid to eat cheese for a year

(WTAJ) — How much do you love cheese? Enough to turn it into a job?

One snack company is on the hunt for a “Cheese Content Officer” to join their team. The lucky candidate for Whisps Big Cheese Board will receive $10,000 in cash and an unlimited supply of cheese crisps in exchange for creating digital content for a year. During last year’s search, there were over 6,000 applicants.

So, what exactly does a Cheese Content Officer do? The CCO will create cheese-related content on a bi-monthly basis over the course of the next 12 months. Whisps will also secure national exposure for the CCO’s content with paid advertising on social media platforms.

“There are two things I consumed almost every day over the course of the past year: cheese and content,” Ilana Fischer, CEO of Whisps said. “It was obvious that our next Big Cheese Search should focus on finding one of these talented content creators and challenge them to take their work to the next (cheesy) level.”

The search will go on until July 17. Applicants will be asked to submit a piece of cheese-related content that shows why they are the most qualified person for the role. This can be a photo or a video; whatever your cheesy heart desires.

The winner will be announced July 27 on Whisps’ Instagram page. You must be a resident of the US to apply and be at least 18 years old. Residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be at least 19 to participate, and residents of Mississippi must be at least 21.

For the full list of terms and conditions, visit Whisps’ website.