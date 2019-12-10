‘Thank you for your service’ among the notes decorating Purple Heart recipient’s future home

Notes and messages covering the inside of U.S. Army Sergeant Vaitogi Taetuli’s future home

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — “Thank you for your service. God bless you and your family,” is written on one of the studs in a Purple Heart recipient’s new mortgage-free home.

Drawings and notes of support and gratitude lined the walls of U.S. Army Sergeant Vaitogi Taetuli’s future home.

Taetuli and his family will be receiving a new home thanks to Operation Finally Home and Built to Honor.

Notes and messages covering the inside of U.S. Army Sergeant Vaitogi Taetuli’s future home

Finally Home provides homes and home modifications to returning soldiers and fallen soldiers’ widows. Built to Honor recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families.

The family found out in early October they would be gifted the house. This Saturday, Taetuli and his family read the words of encouragement from their community.

“Thank you for your service. God bless you and your family. For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything. Hebrew 3:4” One of the quotes written on Taetuli’s future home.

Taetuli served two deployments to the Middle East. He survived five blasts from Improvised Explosive Devices, as well as multiple fire fights during his 16 years of service.

He still deals with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, migraine headaches, and injuries to his neck, knees, lower back and both shoulders as a result of his service.

Taetuli received a Purple Heart, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Meritorious Service Medal, five Army Achievement Medals, five Army Commendation Medals and more.