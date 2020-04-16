Tennessee woman finds beauty in music despite storm devastation

(WTAJ) — First Wesleyan Church on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga was destroyed in Sunday’s tornado.

During a 5:30 newscast, WTVC’s Josh Roe heard a beautiful sound coming from the scattered wood and shattered cinder-blocks.

Tracy Coats plays piano at a church in Dalton most Sunday’s, but on this day, she had a different plan.

“I came driving by, and I saw the piano, and I knew it had more music in it,” said Coats.

Tracy, like so many people in Tennessee, are hurting for their neighbors who lost so much in the storm.

“My heart is so broken for those who have lost so much,” Coats added.

Today Tracy stopped at a place, where so many people have worshiped through the decades. Tonight the building is no longer standing, but the piano is, and it’s in tune.

She told us she relies on her faith to get her through this challenging time for so many in the Tennessee Valley.

“We’re not meant to carry this kind of load, it’s too much for any of us. But when we give that to the Lord, he carries it for us, and we can find peace in the middle of the storm, and we can say it is well with my soul.”

Tracy Coats is also the band director at East Hamilton Middle School in Chattanooga.