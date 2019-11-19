Teacher from Pennsylvania released from Taliban after more than 3 years

(CBS) — Kevin King, from Pennsylvania, was released by the Taliban today along with Australian Timothy Weeks.

They were teachers at the American University in Kabul when they were kidnapped back in 2016.

Over the three years, they were held captive, the pair appeared in hostage videos, pleading for their release.

In a statement, King’s sister said he was receiving medical care before returning to the U.S. and that it had been a long and painful ordeal for the entire family.

In exchange, the Taliban received three senior members, including Anas Haqqani. He is a key figure of the Haqqani network – a wing of the Taliban notorious for its suicide bombings.

The swap could be a catalyst to restart the peace talks with the Taliban that broke down in September.