Taco Bell recalls, throws away 2.3 million pounds of beef

(CNN) — Taco Bell’s seasoned beef has been voluntarily recalled from locations in more than 20 states.

More than two million pounds of seasoned beef were removed and discarded from Taco Bell’s restaurants and distribution centers on Friday.

The decision came after a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu item.

In a release, Monday, the head of Taco Bell’s North American division said: “as soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

The product was produced at one plant location on only one of the two lines used to make seasoned beef. This product was sent to distribution centers in the following states: Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick or hurt.