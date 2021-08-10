‘Surprise Frees:’ Domino’s invests $50M toward free food for customers

(WTAJ) — Domino’s announced it will take on food-delivery rivals by giving away over 5 million free food items to random customers.

Through Nov. 21, food items such as pizza, wings and chocolate lava cakes may be free for those who order using their online delivery, according to their press release. One in every 14 delivery orders will win.

The reason? Domino’s said food delivery apps like DoorDash and UberEats charge unexpected fees, and this promotion is their effort to take on those fees.

“Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino’s provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that’s what customers want and deserve,” Domino’s Chief Operations Officer and U.S. President Russell Weiner said

All Domino’s customers who order online are eligible to receive a “Surprise Free,” the release said. Domino’s will notify each customer who is randomly selected through their order confirmation page and order confirmation email. Additionally, the store will place a Surprise Frees sticker on the box of the free menu item.

For more information, head to Domino’s “Surprise Frees” promotion page.