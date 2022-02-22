BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old student was stabbed multiple times and one security guard was shot Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School, Buffalo police told News 4. A source said authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with the incident.

During the afternoon, authorities initially reported that the male student was shot. A Buffalo police spokesperson now says the student was stabbed, not shot. The Buffalo Police Department (BPD) confirmed the security guard was shot in the leg.

The student was taken to Oishei Children’s hospital for surgery, BPD Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. The 14-year-old made it out of surgery and is recovering. The security guard who was shot was treated and released from ECMC. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Photo of Brad Walker provided to News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak

On Thursday morning, 27-year-old Brad Walker told News 4 he was the security guard who was shot.

Walker, a Buffalo resident, says he’s been working as a security guard at McKinley High School for about a month. Multiple shots were fired, and Walker says he was struck once in the leg. He tells News 4 he’s thankful he wasn’t struck in a bone or artery.

When the incident was taking place, Walker told News 4 he was running to the student that was being attacked to help, but was shot before he could get to him.

Gramaglia said he could not provide any other info on the student or the suspect, who remains at large. He said as of 5:20 p.m. there were still more than 100 students on lockdown inside the high school, but he believed the immediate area around the school was secured. Dismissal was facilitated.

“The student is in surgery right now, and certainly we are praying for that student and praying for a full recovery of both individuals,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a news conference shortly after 6 p.m.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. outside near a parking lot on the south side of the school, Gramaglia said. Police believe an individual pulled out a gun following a dispute and fired multiple shots.

Watch the news conferences from law enforcement and Buffalo officials below:

The school is located on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. Motorists were urged to avoid Elmwood Avenue between the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) and Amherst Street due to the high volume of emergency vehicles.

Buffalo State College, located nearby on Elmwood Avenue, sent out an alert asking the campus community to shelter in place following the report of an armed person near campus. The shelter in place on campus was lifted Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. All classes Wednesday night in-person and online were canceled, but Thursday’s classes will take place as normal.

McKinley High School will go to remote learning for the next 3-4 days, Buffalo Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said. The district will continue to assess the situation, the return to in-person learning will be done in a “phased approach.”

“The impact of what happened at McKinley High School late this afternoon is still incalculable,” Mayor Brown tweeted. “Families are shaken, educators and students are distraught, and many of our children are scared. … The City of Buffalo is here for all of those who are directly impacted by this shooting, and we are here for all of those across our City who have experienced or been impacted by gun violence. We will not rest until we stop this violence.”

“My team and I are closely monitoring a shooting at McKinley High School in Buffalo,” Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted. “@nyspolice are supporting local law enforcement and we have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in the area, please follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

Chris Horvatits contributed to this report.