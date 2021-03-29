Student loan relief available for people with total, permanent disabilities

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Certain borrowers who have received student loan discharges due to total and permanent disability will receive relief from the U.S. Department of Education.

These changes from the Department of Education ensure no borrowers are at risk of having their loans reinstated for failure to provide earnings information during the COVID-19 pandemic. This will help over 230,000 borrowers. Out of those 230,000 borrowers, 41,000 of them that had their loans reinstated ($1.3 billion total) will get their discharges back, have any payments made during COVID-19 refunded and will not be asked to submit documentation of their earnings.

This is for borrowers who received a federal student loan discharge due to total and permanent disability. The Department of Education said these income monitoring requirements will be waived for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, which was instated March 13, 2020.

“Borrowers with total and permanent disabilities should focus on their well-being, not put their health on the line to submit earnings information during the COVID-19 emergency,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “Waiving these requirements will ensure no borrower who is totally and permanently disabled risks having to repay their loans simply because they could not submit paperwork.”

Borrowers will begin to see their loans return to a discharge status in the coming weeks, including through follow-up communications from their servicer.