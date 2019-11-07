Student drives more than 250 miles to re-sell doughnuts

(WTAJ/CNN) — A college student who was bringing doughnuts to hungry people can keep sharing the joy.

Check this out Jayson Gonzalez started delivering Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to people in Minnesota after the last store there closed.

He coaches in Iowa and fills his car with boxes of the sweet treats to resell back home.

It’s a 250-mile drive.

When Krispy Kreme got wind of the enterprise, they shut it down.

But now, after an outpouring of support from Jayson’s hungry fans, the company is on board.

They’re working out a deal to make the enterprising college student an independent contractor.

His goal is to graduate from college debt-free.

In a statement, the company said “We wish Jayson great success and we’re thrilled to help him achieve it by donating 500 dozen doughnuts when he re-starts his business.”