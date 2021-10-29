Starbucks to increase employee wages in 2022 following $1 billion investment

The “Siren” logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. Starbucks said Wednesday, Oct. 27 it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WTAJ) — As of summer 2022, Starbucks announced they will increase the pay for all employees in the U.S. as well as other benefits to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The average pay for hourly partners will be nearly $17 per hour, according to a news release from Starbucks. The new range will be $15 to $23 for baristas. Thus, all employees will at least be making $15 per hour.

“As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and chief executive officer, said.

In addition to the wage increase, Starbucks invested in added recruiting specialists across all U.S> markets and is extending its $200 referral bonuses to attract new employees. They will also redesign the company’s “Barista Basics” guide by adding training time as well as practice shifts.

Due to the increased pace of customer demand, Starbucks reported they also incested in forecasting capabilities to improve store staffing. A “shifts app” is aiming to make it easier for employees to work available shifts.

Finally, Starbucks said they brought a team of partners to design and test initiatives that will improve the partner experience and reduce complexity in stores. The team will focus on:

Behind the bar layout redesigns

Innovative store equipment and technology

Evolving operational roles in stores

For more information on Starbucks’ investment or other benefits already made available to employees, head to their website.